Man charged with shooting 2 people on Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing several charges for a shooting that damaged a car and injured two people on Tobacco Road this week.

Zion Hassani Howard, 21, was identified as the shooter the same day as the incident.

Yesterday morning just after 1 a.m., deputies responded to Augusta University Medical Center in reference to victims of a shooting.

Deputies met with the victims who arrived at the hospital in a 2002 Black Ford Mustang that appeared to be damaged from gunfire on the hood, driver door frame and passenger window, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

While one victim was being escorted into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his mouth, the other spoke with deputies about what occurred.

The victim reported they were traveling west on Tobacco Road and when they attempted to make a left turn on Mack Lane, someone started shooting at the vehicle.

Howard was charged on Monday with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearm or knife during crime, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and hold for probation/parole, according to arrest records.

He’s currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

