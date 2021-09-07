Advertisement

Man charged with shooting 2 people on Tobacco Road

Zion Hassani Howard
Zion Hassani Howard(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing several charges for a shooting that damaged a car and injured two people on Tobacco Road this week.

Zion Hassani Howard, 21, was identified as the shooter the same day as the incident.

Yesterday morning just after 1 a.m., deputies responded to Augusta University Medical Center in reference to victims of a shooting.

Deputies met with the victims who arrived at the hospital in a 2002 Black Ford Mustang that appeared to be damaged from gunfire on the hood, driver door frame and passenger window, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

MORE | Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods

While one victim was being escorted into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his mouth, the other spoke with deputies about what occurred.

The victim reported they were traveling west on Tobacco Road and when they attempted to make a left turn on Mack Lane, someone started shooting at the vehicle.

Howard was charged on Monday with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearm or knife during crime, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and hold for probation/parole, according to arrest records.

He’s currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher

Latest News

Alvin Mason is sworn in as an Augusta commissioner on Sept. 7, 2021.
Augusta swears in replacement for indicted Commissioner Sias
Touch a Truck
Kids will love Touch-a-Truck, other family-friendly fun
Secoriea Turner
2 plead not guilty in slaying of girl near Rayshard Brooks shooting site
More and more businesses -- especially bars, restaurants and concert venues in our region are...
Vaccine clinic tomorrow is your shot at $100 incentive