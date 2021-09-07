Advertisement

Man charged in fatal Aiken County hit and run

Dominique Copeland
Dominique Copeland(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been charged in a fatal Aiken County hit and run that left a person dead last month.

Dominique Copeland, 31, has been charged with hitting and killing 64-year-old Pervis Stalnaker around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol previously reported Stalnaker was walking on State Highway 28 near Swamp Road when an eastbound vehicle hit him and drove away.

MORE | Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours

An autopsy showed Stalnaker died from injuries suffered in the incident.

Copeland has been charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death, according to arrest records. He was scheduled to have an initial bond hearing this morning at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimers
Local fundraisers promise a good time for a good cause
Character-based artwork of Columbia artist Marius Valdes.
These art exhibits, performances are coming to the CSRA
Evans on Ice
Ice skating, ‘Nutcracker’ coming to Columbia County for holidays
Edgefield County NJROTC Performs at Carolina Panthers Game
8 Edgefield student cadets present national flag at Panthers game