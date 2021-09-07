Man charged in fatal Aiken County hit and run

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been charged in a fatal Aiken County hit and run that left a person dead last month.

Dominique Copeland, 31, has been charged with hitting and killing 64-year-old Pervis Stalnaker around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol previously reported Stalnaker was walking on State Highway 28 near Swamp Road when an eastbound vehicle hit him and drove away.

An autopsy showed Stalnaker died from injuries suffered in the incident.

Copeland has been charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death, according to arrest records. He was scheduled to have an initial bond hearing this morning at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.