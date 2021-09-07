Local music teacher shares his inspirational journey to ‘The Voice’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A voice you can find inside the walls of North Augusta Middle School will now be on this season of the hit TV show “The Voice.” We talked to local music teacher Tony Aaron Hambrick about his journey to the top.

You can find Hambrick sharing his love for music with his students during the week, a passion that started at a young age.

“I grew up watching my mom signing in the church choir, and it was one of the most beautiful things I had ever seen and I wanted to do it,” he said.

So do it he did. His parents began investing in his talents with piano and vocal lessons. Over the years Hambrick has sung at various churches and events in and outside the community.

“There’s a scripture that I love Romans 8:28 it says we all know that all things work together for the good that love the Lord and are called according to his purpose, and I know that I am called to do great work to lead people, inspire people, teach people, and I choose my platform as a stage and microphone to do so, and of course in my classroom every day,” he said.

Hambrick’s performed as an artist sharing his music since 2011 and now he’s expanding his audience on the national TV show “The Voice.”

”I’ve heard a lot of no as an artist traveling and auditioning and submitting my music to radio stations, and to have a yes that we want you to come to LA and audition made it all worthwhile,” he said.

He says this opportunity is bigger than just himself.

”It’s about the we factor. My city Augusta, North Augusta, so this yes for me isn’t just a yes for me, but a yes for everyone connected to me,” he said.

Hambrick says this is just another way to share his message with the world while also showing his students anything is possible.

“Your goals are not just something you write on paper and fold it up and put it in your binder, but it’s something achievable, attainable. Yes there’s hard work, yes we will fail sometimes, yes will receive no, but it’s not the end of the road,” he said.

Of course, Hambrick couldn’t share too many specifics about the upcoming season. He says we’ll all just have to tune in. The premiere is less than two weeks away. You can watch it with us on our NBC side on September 20.

