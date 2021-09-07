Local health experts share COVID guidance for large outdoor events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re a year a half into the pandemic now and we’ve seen a lot of last year’s COVID restrictions pulled back. But now we’re seeing stadiums packed to capacity as we head into football season. We reached out to local health experts to see what the latest guidance is on large outdoor events.

The CDC still says outdoor events are much safer than indoor events. They say fewer than 10 percent of all COVID transmission happens outside.

“It was really just great to be back around other fans and just getting that college football experience back,” said Mitchell Smeak.

Smeak drove from Evans to Charlotte to see his Georgia Bulldogs play Saturday night. For him, football wasn’t the same last year.

“It was different...it didn’t have what gets college football to be college football,” he said.

More than 74,000 people packed the Clemson-Georgia game on Saturday. College football fans across the country filled stadiums like this for the first time in almost two years.

“Outdoors, as everyone knows now is safer,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, Infectious Disease Specialist, Medical College of Georgia.

Infectious disease experts say outdoor COVID spread is possible but rare. A Journal of Infectious Diseases study says outdoor spread is almost 20 times less likely than indoor spread.

And as Smeak left the game Saturday it meant a lot for him to celebrate again with a crowd.

“I chest bumped some random guy, it was crazy, it was great,” he said.

The latest CDC guidance says consider wearing a mask outside if you are in a crowded place like a sold-out football stadium and if you’re around people who are not fully vaccinated.

