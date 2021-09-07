Local fundraisers promise a good time for a good cause

AIKEN, S.C. - A music festival later this month will help raise money for a nonprofit created in memory of a singer/songwriter.

The Music & Mocktails event will be from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Virginia Acres Park, which surrounds the Odell Weeks Activities Center.

The sips, handcrafted mocktails provided by Georgia Routes, will be alcohol-free. The musical line-up will include James McNair, the Kenny George Band, Chris Ndeti and the Mama Says Band and Jack McCarthy Music.

Vendors will include Meadows of Grovetown, Palmetto Bowls, Pot Smokers BBQ, Deez Treats Italian ice and Coach T’s.

This event is presented by Overflow Foundation, started in memory of Phillip Lee Jr, who died by suicide on Sept. 6, 2018. He was a professional singer/songwriter and was very well known in the Aiken/Augusta area.

Visit www.overflow.foundation to learn more.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Nov. 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On Nov. 6, Augusta residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, where the colors represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host Augusta Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

Mini Golf Family Fun Day to benefit ForcesUnited

AIKEN, S.C. - The Southern Roots Team with Keller Williams Realty is teeing off to help local veterans. Its second annual Mini Golf Family Fun Day to benefit ForcesUnited will be held Sept. 11.

The mini golf tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South on Whiskey, 3197 Whiskey Road, in Aiken. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. for veterans and any players who enter the tournament. A fun round for anyone who wants to play will begin at 11:30.

“Veterans are very close to our hearts on the Southern Roots Team,” said Josh Campos, the team leader. “One of our new team members is a veteran and some of us have family members who are veterans. We enjoy every opportunity we have to support ForcesUnited because they are so dedicated to our local veterans.”

The Beefed Up food truck will be at the tournament, and a silent auction will be held with all proceeds going to ForcesUnited.

For information on how to participate or to become a sponsor, contact josh@thesouthernrootsteam.com.

Oyster roast to raise money for Child Enrichment

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Child Enrichment and the Exchange Club of Richmond County announce the 2021 Cookin’ for Kids Oyster Roast, presented by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Daniel Field Airport.

After a brief hiatus, this year will mark the 30th year of the event, with all proceeds benefiting local child victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment and trafficking who are served by Child Enrichment.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, non-seafood entrees and sides, and unlimited beer and wine. There will also be live music by The Coveralls, a raffle for an E-Z-GO golf cart (tickets can be purchased online, and winner does not need to be present), and a live auction to include a luxury dove hunt in Argentina.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased through Child Enrichment’s website at www.ChildEnrichment.org, on Eventbrite, or by phone at 706-737-4631. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.

