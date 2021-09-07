Local couple speaks out after car stolen in theft spree: ‘You just feel so violated’

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The search is on in Columbia County for suspects accused of stealing two cars, wallets, phones, and even a gun from several others.

The sheriff’s office released these photos Monday showing two of the four suspects:

The sheriff’s office says each of the cars were unlocked and although it may seem like common sense to lock your cars, this is normally how thefts like these take place. We spoke with one couple whose car was taken and they say they never thought something like this would happen here.

“We thought this was just a great area for kids and safety,” said Nicole Carrillo, homeowner/car owner, car was stolen.

“I mean...a cul-de-sac nobody comes in a cul-de-sac,” said John Carrillo, homeowner/car owner, car was stolen.

Nicole and John Carillo say they watched their neighbor’s security video of the group of four just walking up and down the street, taking their time checking each car. And the hardest part for them to watch, the suspects driving away in their bright red Escalade.

“It’s heartbreaking all of my babies car seats are in there, their football gear you know some of my camera gear because I take photos for their football team,” she said.

Two cars and a gun were stolen. Cash, credit cards, phones, and wallets all taken from eight unlocked cars.

“We’re pretty much the only new people on the street and they said in all the years all the 20 plus years they’ve been here never, never have they had anything like this happen,” she said.

The deputies say the crime spree happened between 3 to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. They released pictures of the two suspects but say four are in the security video. They say the group got to Columbia County in a stolen vehicle from Rock Hill South Carolina, they left it in the parking lot of a church across the street from the neighborhood.

“You just feel so violated and it’s not a good feeling I was I cr- I was upset yesterday,” she said.

Nicole and John both said you know sometimes you’re tired at the end of the day but it’s so important to take those few extra minutes to make sure your valuables are out of your car and that they’re locked. The sheriff’s office urges you to lock them too.

