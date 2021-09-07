Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business

COLUMBIA, S.C. - We’re learning more today about why a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family apologized when he said he was entering rehab after recovering from a weekend shooting that injured him.

A bullet grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head Saturday as he changed a tire, months after his wife and son were found shot to death.

In a statement released Monday through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, Murdaugh said he planned to resign from his law firm and enter rehab.

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin, said allegations of financial impropriety prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility.

Murdaugh’s law firm said he took money from the business.

His statement read: “The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

According to Griffin Murdaugh checked into the facility after being discharged from the hospital Monday.

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with it. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed June 7.

No arrests have been made.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting of Alex Murdaugh on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville. SLED says Hampton County dispatch received a 911 call from Murdaugh on Saturday at 1:34 p.m. where he told dispatchers that he had been shot.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene while EMS coordinated medical air transport of Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to lead the investigation and SLED personnel were dispatched to the scene at 2:41 p.m. with Lowcountry regional agents arriving on scene at 3:40 p.m. and crime scene agents arriving on scene at 4:30 p.m., Crosby said.

Saturday’s incident was the latest in a string of tragedies for the Murdaugh family, a well-known family in the Lowcountry.

Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh, 22; and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh, 52; who were found shot to death at their hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7.

SLED confirmed Alex Murdaugh discovered them after they were shot. The Murdaughs were both shot multiple times, investigators confirmed.

The family has strong connections to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which serves Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

Members of the Murdaugh family ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for about 87 years. When that position became an elected position in 1920, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., Alex Murdaugh’s great grandfather, became the first man elected to the role. He served until he died in a train accident in 1940. His son, Randolph Murdaugh Jr., took over the position after his father’s death and served until his retirement in 1987.

From reports by WIS, WCSC and The Associated Press