Kids will love Touch-a-Truck, other family-friendly fun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two upcoming events will let kids get an up-close look at first-responder vehicles and other fascinating machines.

Later this month, Augusta Regional Airport will host the second annual Meet-a-Machine event benefiting Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The family event that provides the public the opportunity to see, touch, and learn about multiple types of vehicles.

These vehicles include emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and more.

The event is designed to raise funds to support the research into the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments and cures of childhood cancers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 near Hangar 1.

Tickets are $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flyags.ticketleap.com/meet-a-machine-2021.

Next month in Aiken, the city host its 19th annual Touch-a-Truck event on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event is an informal chance for children to climb, sit and explore various vehicles at the Odell Weeks Center soccer field, 1700 Whiskey Road.

For a sensory-friendly experience, visit from 9-10 a.m., when there will be limited sounds and lights.

A variety of vehicles will be available for children to enjoy this year, as well as horses from the Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit.

Families can enjoy a ride on the trackless train before grabbing a snack or treat from food trucks.

Safe Kids Aiken County will offer car-seat checkups and a distracted driving simulation.

Credit union to host free showing of ‘Aladdin’

EVANS, Ga. - Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming movie night on the evening of Sept. 18 at Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

The family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community.

To show appreciation, Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to ForcesUnited, a local nonprofit that connects service members, veterans and their families with programs and resources.

The film will be “Aladdin,” and there will be activities such as balloon artists, games for kids and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and you may also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7:50 p.m.

Local Girl Scouts planning S’morevivor this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is inviting the community to join them at S’morevivor, a 5K trail run and team challenge event and more.

Including a tribute to military and first responders and the unveiling of a new peace pole, a silent auction, food trucks and other fun activities, it will take place Sept. 11.

The event, sponsored by Cabela’s, will be held at Girl Scout Camp Tanglewood, 4687 Columbia Road, with the 5K run beginning at 7:30 a.m., the tribute and peace pole unveiling ceremony at 9 a.m. and the Team Challenge beginning at 9:30 a.m. The team challenge will have participants tackling outdoor activities throughout the 15 stations set up at camp, including canoeing, archery, knot tying and s’more making.

The Rotary Club of Augusta West will unveil a new peace pole in honor of International World Peace Day held each year on Sept. 21.

All events are open to the public. Registration can be completed online at http://smorevivor.itsyourrace.com until Sept. 9. In-person registration will be at Camp Tanglewood on Sept. 10 from 3:30-7 p.m. and the morning of the event.

Story time makes a return for children in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - Story time, a cherished reading program that promotes literacy in Aiken youths in Aiken, begins its fall season at 4 p.m. Sept. 7.

The program will occur every Tuesday afternoon in September and October. It’s free to attend and is held on the grounds of Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road.

This season’s stories will highlight the importance of making new friends, being kind, using your imagination, bravery and more.

Parents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket; snacks and drinks are welcome.

Families will receive a free book at every reading session to build their home library.

Families are encouraged to bring used books from home to help stock the Little Free Library in Hopelands Gardens. The Little Free Library, installed in April 2017, is a free book exchange.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the Rye Patch reception center.

Richmond County library system plans special events

AUGUSTA, Ga. - This September, the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.

For more information about how to sign up for a library card, call 706-821-2600 or visit any library branch in person or online at https://gapines.org/eg/opac/register.

Here’s some special programming at the libraries throughout the month:

Paint party: Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m.. Wallace branch

National Wilderness Month presentation: Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. for young adults on Facebook/Instagram

Grandparents Day story time with the children’s department: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. all month, headquarters branch

Scholarship essay-writing workshop: Sept. 30 at 3 p.m., Maxwell branch

“What’s the Fic?” podcast, banned books edition: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

