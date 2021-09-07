Advertisement

Ida shows only a slight impact on region’s gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As expected with Hurricane Ida cutting into the the flow of fuel from the Gulf Coast, average gas prices has risen in the past week in Georgia.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Georgia on Tuesday was $2.98 per gallon, up about a penny from a week ago, and up slightly more than that from a month ago. Compared to a year ago, the price is up nearly a dollar per gallon.

As usual, Augusta gas prices are below the state average, coming in at 2.95 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. Elsewhere in the state, gas is running $2.96 per gallon in Macon, $2.98 in Atlanta and $3 in Savannah.

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, prices have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, but are only 1.2 cents higher than last month.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows the average price of gasoline is $2.89 per gallon. That’s 92.7 cents higher than prices were this time last year.

GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and GasBuddy says it is 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse.”

