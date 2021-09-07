Advertisement

Ice skating, ‘Nutcracker’ coming to Columbia County for holidays

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. - Evans On Ice, in partnership with Columbia County Parks, Recreation and Events, is announcing dates for the 2021-2022 ice skating season.

Residents of the CSRA will once again have the opportunity to experience skating on real ice at Evans Towne Center Park from Nov. 17 to Jan. 3.

The 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19.

COMMUNITY ROUNDUP | Free movie, more fun planned across CSRA

Evans On Ice plans to closely monitor the COVID situation and the impact it is having. Safety will be a priority. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the rink area and organizers will follow local and CDC recommendations to keep staff and patrons safe.

As in years past, the ice-skating rink will be the focal point.

The Sparkle Express holiday train will operate on the weekends, and there will be a fire pit for marshmallow roasting. Hot cocoa and basic concessions will also be available. Food trucks will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.

A holiday ballet favorite

The Augusta Ballet is bringing its full length “Nutcracker” to the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Augusta Ballet, the performing company of the Columbia County Ballet, will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be a special presentation offered for schools that morning.

The ballet has scheduled auditions for Sept. 18 at its studios in Martinez.

This is a new outreach to the community that will give young dancers and actors an opportunity to join in this holiday favorite on stage with the performing company.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005B228F88492C.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher

Latest News

Edgefield County NJROTC Performs at Carolina Panthers Game
8 Edgefield student cadets present national flag at Panthers game
generic calendar graphic
Community roundup: Free movie, more fun planned across CSRA
The apartment building's property manager says the elevator will remain closed until further...
WATCH: Update on Atlanta 18-year-old crushed by elevator
Gas pump
Ida shows only a slight impact on region’s gas prices