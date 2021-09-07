Ice skating, ‘Nutcracker’ coming to Columbia County for holidays

EVANS, Ga. - Evans On Ice, in partnership with Columbia County Parks, Recreation and Events, is announcing dates for the 2021-2022 ice skating season.

Residents of the CSRA will once again have the opportunity to experience skating on real ice at Evans Towne Center Park from Nov. 17 to Jan. 3.

The 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19.

Evans On Ice plans to closely monitor the COVID situation and the impact it is having. Safety will be a priority. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the rink area and organizers will follow local and CDC recommendations to keep staff and patrons safe.

As in years past, the ice-skating rink will be the focal point.

The Sparkle Express holiday train will operate on the weekends, and there will be a fire pit for marshmallow roasting. Hot cocoa and basic concessions will also be available. Food trucks will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.

A holiday ballet favorite

The Augusta Ballet is bringing its full length “Nutcracker” to the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Augusta Ballet, the performing company of the Columbia County Ballet, will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be a special presentation offered for schools that morning.

The ballet has scheduled auditions for Sept. 18 at its studios in Martinez.

This is a new outreach to the community that will give young dancers and actors an opportunity to join in this holiday favorite on stage with the performing company.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005B228F88492C.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.