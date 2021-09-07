Advertisement

Honey harvesting party planned at East Georgia State

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - East Georgia State College will host its second honey extraction party on Sept. 9.

The event will be held in the lobby outside the college auditorium in the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building from 2:30-5 p.m.

Members of the college’s Beekeeping Club, students, faculty, staff and members of the community are invited to attend. Guests will get to learn about honey, how it is made by honeybees and collected by beekeepers.

The club expects to extract 70 pounds of honey at the event. During the first extraction in November 2019, around 22 pounds of honey was collected.

East Georgia State College maintains an apiary to increase awareness about honeybees and other pollinators, as well as their importance to the environment and how to protect both them and their habitats.

AT USC AIKEN: The University of South Carolina Aiken has launched a program offering a bachelor’s degree in Spanish with a concentration in translation and interpretation. The program will prepare students to become certified and find careers in a variety of fields. UofSC Aiken also offers a bachelor’s degree in Spanish with a concentration in language, literatures and cultures.

