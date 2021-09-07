Advertisement

Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020(Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elective offices in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a federal judge ruled Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters.

That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office.

The ruling came in a lawsuit challenging a 1943 state law that required third-party candidates for non-statewide positions to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters.

