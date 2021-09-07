Advertisement

Former South Carolina police chief gets 5 years for robbing Pawleys Island bank

By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina police chief has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a bank on Pawleys Island.

On Monday, 52-year-old Richard E. Inman of Fountain Inn pleaded guilty to entering a bank with the intent to steal. Inman was the chief of the Williamston Police Department and left the department in 2011.

Judge Steven H. John sentenced Inman to 15 years suspended upon serving five years in prison to be followed by five years of probation, according to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Authorities say on March 22, 2019, Inman went to a bank branch in the Pawleys Island area of Georgetown County, presented a note stating he was armed and demanded cash.

He fled the bank with the stolen money, according to authorities.

Prosecutors say he was captured by deputies from both the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 17 in the McClellanville area.

