Authorities investigating fire near Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a structure fire near Bobby Jones Expressway Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the Golden Corral Buffet on that same road.

A Columbia County Deputy says an abandoned building caught fire.

Details are still limited about how the fire started. Officials are also working to make sure no one was inside the building when it caught fire.

We News 12 crew on the scene and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

