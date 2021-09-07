District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - District Attorney Mark Jones was indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Jones was indicted Tuesday by a Muscogee County Grand Jury on nine counts of misconduct while in office.

The charges include:

Two counts of bribery

Two counts of violation of oath by public officer

Two counts of influencing a witness

Two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer

Attempted subordination of perjury

Jones was indicted in 2020 on charges that stem from two different incidents. One is from a DUI on Nov. 11, 2019 where Jones injured a woman. The jury has charged Jones with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of driving recklessly and two counts of driving under the influence.

The second felony charge was from Jones’ campaign video in the Civic Center parking lot. In the video, men were spinning tires and drifting in the parking lot without authority in the vicinity, putting two other men in danger. He is charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree and interference with government property after. This court hearing is set to take place September 13.

Jones took office in January 2021.

