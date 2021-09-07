Deal spares 6 Riverside Village lots from the auction block

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some empty lots in Riverside Village will not go up for auction, after all.

That was supposed to happen today after the sale of the six empty lots had been postponed twice to give the owners more time to pay back taxes.

Mayor Briton Williams says there will no longer be an auction.

The bank and developer came to an agreement and the money has been paid.

The entire Riverside village project was supposed to be complete in 2019.

The hope was that the sale of the lots could help move things along in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.