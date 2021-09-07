Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front over the region will keep scattered showers and storms across the CSRA into this evening and early tonight. After midnight looks mostly dry with cloudy skies and muggy lows in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

The stalled boundary will linger through the day on Wednesday which will provide decent rain chances again across the CSRA, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s but the humidity will make it feel slightly warmer. Severe weather looks unlikely, but summer storms can always pack a punch with intense rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph.

By Wednesday Invest 91-L should be in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has a 40% chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days. We’ll notice stickier conditions and a few showers could be possible from the system but whatever comes of the invest it looks to stay mostly south of the CSRA. Cold front will be moving through our region Thursday so any shower activity will most likely be from the front. The timing of the front should also keep Invest 91-L south of the region.

Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

After the cold front moves through late Thursday we’ll stay dry with lower humidity Friday into the weekend with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Morning lows will be getting back down in the mid 60s.

