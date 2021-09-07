Aiken County teens face sexual assault charges after underage drinking

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Aiken County teens are now facing charges for reported sexually assault minors in July.

Shawn Shamar Neal Jr. and Jahden Lewis, both 17, have both been charged last week with criminal sexual conduct charges, according to arrest records.

On July 10, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Jackson in reference to a report of sexual assault.

There, officers spoke with two female victims, ages 14 and 17, who said they were drinking alcohol at the residence when the two suspects sexually assaulted them.

Both suspect reportedly left the residence stating the two victims “wanted it,” the incident report states.

Neal was charged on Aug. 30 with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. He was issued a $20,000 bond but is still being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Lewis was charged on Sept. 2 and was issued a $30,000 bond. He was released from the detention center on the following day.

