Back to back; Europe rides rookies to Solheim Cup win

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Europe has retained the Solheim Cup.

The defending champions earned a second straight victory over the United States when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors the decisive point in a 15-13 victory. Leona Maguire set the tone for Europe in singles. She finished off an unbeaten weekend when she beat Jennifer Kupcho 5-and-4 to put the wheels in motion for a victory by the visitors. The win is just the second ever for Europe in the U.S.

The Europeans blew out the Americans 18-10 in Colorado in 2013.

