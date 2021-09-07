Augusta holds off Confederate monument decision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday opted not to move forward right away with the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monument recommendations.

The commission decided to table the matter until June 2022.

The commission decided Tuesday it would like the recommendations to be considered along with a Broad Street reconstruction plan.

Dozens of people from Save the Monument organization and anti-monument activists from groups like NAN and frequent rally leader Ray Montana were present for the decision on Tuesday.

Because the commission voted to table the recommendations, there was no public participation from either side.

Changes recommended by the city’s task force include changing the names of Fort Gordon and Gordon Highway, as well as removing statues from Broad and Greene streets.

The biggest concern from most commissioners is the cost of moving the Broad Street Confederate monument and how they’ll pay for it.

Also in the news ...

INPUT SOUGHT: The naming commission tasked with giving recommendations for changing names of military bases is asking for your help. The commission is now allowing the public to give their input on changing names of military bases commemorating the Confederacy, including Fort Gordon. To submit a comment, you can go to the https://www.thenamingcommission.gov/home.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.