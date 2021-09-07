Advertisement

Vaccine clinic tomorrow is your shot at $100 incentive

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A citywide vaccination COVID-19 clinic on Wednesday will officially launch the city of Augusta’s $100 vaccination incentive program.

The clinic will be from 1-5 p.m. at the May Park Community Center, 622 Fourth St.

It’s part of the city’s partnership with the Richmond County Health Department to raise the vaccination rate locally.

MORE | Local doctors talk COVID in kids: Have we seen the peak yet?

Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment at ecphd.com/schedule-online for faster service.

Anyone who needs help making an appointment can call 706-721-5800.

Approved recently by city officials, the incentive program offers city residents a $100 gift card of they’ll get fully vaccinated against coronavirus through a city-authorized clinic.

The program is funded through $1.5 million in federal pandemic aid sent to the city.

City leaders hope the incentive will help the city reach its goal of having at least 10,000 residents fully vaccinated.

