Advertisement

Augusta Commission to continue discussion about Confederate monuments

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members this week are expected to talk more about what to do with the city’s Confederate monuments.

They’re expected to talk about the legal aspect of moving the statues and changing names honoring leaders of the Confederacy.

Changes recommended by the city’s task force include changing the names of Fort Gordon and Gordon Highway, as well as removing statues from Broad and Greene streets.

MORE | Arbery’s family sees ex-prosecutor's indictment as 'huge win'

After discussing the matter last week, commissioners will have a more in-depth conversation about the legality, cost and all other questions related to moving the monuments.

Right now, the task force estimates completing all the recommendations would be around $1.5 million. The plan is to look for outside funding sources and grants. For comparison, in New Orleans, they removed four monuments for a total of $2.1 million.

Members of the organization Save the Monuments said in a statement:

“Our Augusta community faces financial challenges in providing for the disadvantaged and underserved ... money and resources that would go to move the monuments would be much better spent to help the entire community.”

The commission meets today, where members are expected to discuss a replacement for Sammie Sias, who was suspended from his commission post by Gov. Brian Kemp after a federal indictment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher

Latest News

Aiken County schools mask
Aiken County school leaders to discuss COVID concerns today
Pharoah Devonell Williams,
Weekend shooting haunts victims even after suspect surrenders in Wilkes County
Shooting
Learn about weekend shooting that left 7 injured in Athens
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 7