Augusta Commission to continue discussion about Confederate monuments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members this week are expected to talk more about what to do with the city’s Confederate monuments.

They’re expected to talk about the legal aspect of moving the statues and changing names honoring leaders of the Confederacy.

Changes recommended by the city’s task force include changing the names of Fort Gordon and Gordon Highway, as well as removing statues from Broad and Greene streets.

After discussing the matter last week, commissioners will have a more in-depth conversation about the legality, cost and all other questions related to moving the monuments.

Right now, the task force estimates completing all the recommendations would be around $1.5 million. The plan is to look for outside funding sources and grants. For comparison, in New Orleans, they removed four monuments for a total of $2.1 million.

Members of the organization Save the Monuments said in a statement:

“Our Augusta community faces financial challenges in providing for the disadvantaged and underserved ... money and resources that would go to move the monuments would be much better spent to help the entire community.”

The commission meets today, where members are expected to discuss a replacement for Sammie Sias , who was suspended from his commission post by Gov. Brian Kemp after a federal indictment.

