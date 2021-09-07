Advertisement

Aiken County school leaders to discuss COVID concerns today

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school board will hold a special-called meeting today to discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of two student deaths.

MORE | Local doctors talk COVID in kids: Have we seen the peak yet?

Aiken County Public Schools spokesman Mike Rosier confirmed that a fourth-grader with coronavirus died last week and a 10th-grader died, as well. The 15-year-old girl’s grandfather shared a GoFundMe page with us, saying she died Sept. 1 of COVID-19.

The Aiken County school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Topics of discussion are said to pertain to quarantine frustrations and ways the school district can address COVID-19 within the state’s restrictions and requirements.

The meeting follows the school district’s report last week that more than 4,000 students, just over 17% of the district’s student population, had been quarantined. This led some parents to call for action. But the district can’t impose a mask mandate because a stipulation in the state budget bans that.

