8 Edgefield student cadets present national flag at Panthers game

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight cadet members of a Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps from Edgefield performed at the Carolina Panthers football game.

On August 27, cadets from Strom Thurmond High School presented the national flag at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“The cadets performed perfectly and represented the program, their school, and our district with pride,” Lieutenant Charles Bayorek, the program’s Senior Naval Science Instructor said in the release.

“Before the cadets knew it, we were on the football field practicing for the opening ceremonies. After the colors presentation, the Panthers generously rewarded the cadets with dinner and seats at the game. It was a life-changing moment as several students had never even seen a skyscraper before,” Lt. Bayorek said.

The NJROTC program was first implemented at Strom Thurmond High School in 1972 and has received recognition for students’ drill, marksmanship, and orienteering accomplishments.

