2 Aiken County students died from COVID, coroner confirms

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that two local students who died last week both died from COVID-19.

The 9-year-old died Wednesday at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in a case that’s ruled a COVID death.

Also, a 15-year-old who died the same day and attended Aiken High School died from COVID-19.

The news came out ahead of a special meeting of the Aiken County school board called for today to discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.

The Aiken County school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Topics of discussion are said to pertain to quarantine frustrations and ways the school district can address COVID-19 within the state’s restrictions and requirements.

The meeting follows the school district’s report last week that more than 4,000 students, just over 17% of the district’s student population, had been quarantined. This led some parents to call for action. But the district can’t impose a mask mandate because a stipulation in the state budget bans that.

