Tybee Island leaders approve reduced penalty for pot possession

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Possessing a small amount of marijuana is no longer a crime in the coastal city that’s home to Georgia’s largest public beach.

The City Council on Tybee Island recently approved an ordinance that imposes a civil fine of $150 for possession an ounce or less of marijuana.

It used to be a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

With the Aug. 26 action, Tybee Island joins at least a dozen other Georgia cities and counties, including Atlanta and Savannah, that have similarly rolled back pot penalties when dealing with minor amounts.

Tybee Island was jam-packed over the weekend. Tourists and locals alike have been filling the beach and enjoying the long weekend. As the day goes on more and more people are filling the beaches. Some of them are locals, some are here for vacation and others are just here for a break like Jamie Schofield.

“Well our kids aren’t here so I mean I’d say that’s high five. High five. Did it. No I mean honestly just relaxing and being a second to take a breath before we enter into the holiday season as well,” said Schofield.

Schofield and her husband actually had plans on going to New Orleans this weekend but because of Hurricane Ida they changed their trip to be in Savannah and Tybee Island. So far they said they are loving it and are glad they came.

From reports by The Associated Press and WTOC