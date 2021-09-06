Advertisement

Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans

These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two, according to Columbia County deputies.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for four people who entered eight unlocked vehicles and stole two over the weekend.

The crime spree took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, according to deputies.

MORE | Fury’s Ferry Road widening holds promise but a long wait, too

Victims reported that it happened in neighborhoods off Hardy McManus Road, including Stratford.

Cash, credit cards, phones, wallets and a gun were among the items taken from the vehicles, according to victims. Other vehicles were ransacked without anything being taken.

Deputies released photos of two of the suspects but said other video footage showed a total of four.

Deputies said the thieves arrived in Columbia County in a vehicle stolen in Rock Hill, S.C.

That vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of Journey Church.

Deputies stressed that they aren’t classifying the incident as break-ins because all the cars were unlocked.

“We have preached and preached about securing vehicles and not leaving valuables and keys inside,” Maj. Steve Morris said.

