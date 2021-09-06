Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash kills 29-year-old man in Burke County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was killed early Monday in a traffic accident near Sardis.

Burke County Coroner Val Prescott said Keyaundrya Gillette was killed in the crash that happened around 2 a.m. on State Highway 24.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, but additional details weren’t available.

The crash came on the same day we learned the identities of a couple killed in a crash in Richmond County when their pickup pulled in front of a semi.

The accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday at Deans Bridge and Bath-Edie roads between Blythe and Hephzibah.

Betty Golden, 82, and her husband, Jamie Golden, 83, of Augusta, were exiting the AM/PM gas station in their pickup and drove into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

