Roadway roundup: New span to open on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the Deans Bridge Road median crossover will be removed at South Prong Creek, splitting traffic onto the newly built bridge four miles northwest of Hephzibah.

Northbound traffic heading into Augusta will remain in the outside lane, while southbound drivers will shift to the outside bridge lane.

This will allow crews to work for one week preparing the inside lanes to open.

Four-lane traffic returns, weather-permitting, on Sept. 14.

Any remaining asphalt work will utilize daily lane closures until finished after all lanes are open.

The existing Deans Bridge Road bridge, near the Augusta Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, was built in 1952 and widened in 1991.

Although classified in satisfactory condition, the structure was below current design standards and recommended for replacement, given that 26 percent of daily traffic is large trucks.

The total length of the $2.393 million project is approximately 0.822 miles.

The new bridge is 120 feet long by 39.25 feet wide constructed at the current location, elevation and roadway center-line.

This is roughly 13 feet longer and a similar width to previous conditions.

Only the southbound portion was replaced.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary closure of Sawdust Road to upgrade stormwater utilities in the 700 block. The closure will be from Sept. 7-10. Through traffic will not be allowed on this section of Sawdust Road, but there will be a detour.

There will be a temporary Road closure on Flintrock Way to install stormwater utilities at Flowing Wells Road. The road closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 10.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Wrightsboro Road at Reynolds Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 to Sept. 15, 2021 During this time, only one lane of traffic will be open.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

