Advertisement

Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed but feels well

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer great Pelé says an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon has been removed in an operation.

The 80-year-old Pelé went to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo last week for routine exams when the tumor was found. The hospital says he is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday. Pelé has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pelé is the only male player to win three World Cups.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Live 5
New details emerging in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Jasmine Deloris Judge (left) and Juan “Tony” Serrano (right).
‘Armed and dangerous’ pair sought for aggravated assault

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Braves sign RHP Morton to $20 million deal for 2022
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
Clemson OC Elliott seeking answers after bad showing
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota,...
Headaches galore: Contenders struggle in NASCAR playoffs
Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6,...
Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup