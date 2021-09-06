Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Hearing from a veteran on the Afghanistan withdrawal

By Richard Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No one is more upset about the turn of events in Afghanistan than our veterans. Our veterans helped preserve peace and protect the homeland by serving there.

Truck Carlson spent 30 years in the military serving in both the Marines and in the Army as a behavioral health specialist. He stopped by our studio to talk on One on One with Richard Rogers about how the crisis is affecting some of our veterans.

