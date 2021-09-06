Advertisement

One killed, two injured in Orangeburg County crash

By Staff
Sep. 6, 2021
SANTEE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon on SC 6 near SC 310 just south of Santee in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling west on SC 6 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt, and died from their injuries.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were also treated for injuries.

The name of the driver who died in the crash has not been released yet.

SCHP is still investigating the crash.

