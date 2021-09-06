Advertisement

Officials identify elderly couple killed in crash near Hephzibah

By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified an elderly couple who died in a pickup after it pulled in front of a semi Friday morning between Blythe and Hephzibah.

The accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday at Deans Bridge and Bath-Edie roads between Blythe and Hephzibah.

Upon arrival and investigation, deputies determined that an elderly couple was exiting the AM/PM gas station in their pickup and drove into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

They were identified as Betty Golden, 82, and her husband, Jamie Golden, 83, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 a.m.

A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
