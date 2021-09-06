Advertisement

In Ida aftermath, Augusta woman sets out to help family in Louisiana

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

The videos of her hometown have shaken Cheryl Morgan Stephens to the core.

She lives in Augusta now, but she grew up in Louisiana’s river parishes, where most of her family still lives.

Most of them couldn’t get out before the eye of Hurricane Ida showed its wrath.

“I’m here, and they’re there, and it’s just an unimaginable nightmare,” said Stephens.

A nightmare her family won’t wake up from for a long time. Her sisters survived, but their homes did not.

“I’m gonna do whatever I can, to help them,” said Stephens.

Now in the aftermath, with power and water expected to be out for weeks, Cheryl has to do what she can to help.

She’s already bought more than $100 worth of supplies, and once it’s safe to head that way, she’s gonna make the 600 mile drive from Augusta to Louisiana with a car full of supplies for her family.

“Family that sticks together, stays together no matter what,” said Stephens.

If you’d like to help, she asks you to donate to the Salvation Army or Red Cross.

