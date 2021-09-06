How the river region is remembering heroes lost on 9/11

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - “We walk because they can’t”: Those are the words behind the Heroes Remembered Walk in Aiken County over the weekend.

Firefighters took time to remember people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

Organizers say they’re continuing a tradition several years in the making.

They say those who showed up came with a full heart and for the right reasons.

“It’s also for anyone, citizens alike who want to come and uphold the memory of those men who rushed into danger, not thinking about themselves, just trying to help somebody else. I’d like that spirit of help and camaraderie to continue on,” said organizer Marty Bailey.

Coming up on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Columbia County is holding a remembrance ceremony at the Memorial Gardens amphitheater at 6:45 p.m.

And the city of Augusta and Augusta University will hold a joint memorial ceremony and charitable 5K walk/run to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The memorial ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at D. Douglas Barnard Amphitheatre on Augusta University’s Summerville campus.

A 5K Walk/Run around the campus will begin immediately after the ceremony.

The program will feature remarks by City Administrator Odie Donald II and Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden, a performance by the Davidson School of Fine Arts band, and the presentation of colors by the Augusta Fire Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta University ROTC Honor Guard.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports families who lost a loved one during the attack and active military service members.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.