Holiday weekend brings shootings across Georgia

It’s been a violent Labor Day weekend across Georgia, with shootings leaving people wounded or killed in Atlanta, Warner Robins and Athens. Here’s a look at the violence:

Georgia teenager slain, 4 others shot at weekend block party

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A teenage girl was shot to death and four others wounded by gunfire at a Labor Day weekend party.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night in Warner Robins, about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

A coroner identified the dead girl as 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson of McDonough, who had been visiting family in Warner Robins.

Police say officers were sent to the area to respond to a complaint about a large party.

When police arrived, shots were fired into the crowd from a vehicle leaving the area.

At least 3 people hurt in shooting outside Atlanta nightclub

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured outside an Atlanta nightclub.

Witnesses tell WSB-TV that at least three people were hurt in the gunfire early Monday outside the Marquette Club.

Witness Tarell Heard tells WSB-TV that he heard at least eight gunshots as an overnight party was ending before dawn Monday and people were leaving.

It was not immediately known how serious the victims’ injuries are, and few other details were immediately available.

7 people injured when gunman opens fire in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

