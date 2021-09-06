Georgia doctor who delivered thousands of babies dies at 99

ALBANY, Ga. - A Georgia doctor credited with delivering at least 9,000 and possibly 10,000 babies has died.

Dr. John S. Inman Jr. died Wednesday at age 99.

Inman was born on his grandparents’ dairy farm in 1921 and practiced as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Albany for more than 60 years.

Inman founded the Veranda Medical Group with partner doctors decades ago.

The group called him “a pioneer of women’s health in southwest Georgia.” Inman died just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

During his distinguished career as an obstetrician, Inman pioneered the multi-specialty medical practice known as The Veranda. He retired in 2013.

Inman graduated from Emory College in 1942 and from the School of Medicine in 1945 before serving in the United States Army. In 1952, Dr. Inman returned to his hometown and opened his OB-GYN practice.

Inman’s leadership and influence can still be seen in the organizations he served like Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the YMCA, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

During his extensive career, he was recognized countless times for his outstanding commitment to the healthcare of women. Most recently, he received the 2014 Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia Obstetrical and Gynecological Society. He was also recognized as a Diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and was a past chairman, Georgia Section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was a past vice president of the South Atlantic Association of OB/GYN.

Inman was a founding member of the National Council of Emory University’s School of Medicine and was awarded the university’s Arnall Patz Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

