Ga. Southern keeps Gardner-Webb at bay in 30-25 win

Georgia Southern true freshman quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom looking to pass in the Eagles final...
Georgia Southern true freshman quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom looking to pass in the Eagles final scrimmage of fall camp.(WTOC-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Logan Wright ran for 178 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Southern held off Gardner-Webb for a 30-25 win in a season opener.

Wright’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left extended the Eagles’ lead to 30-18. Gardner-Webb then proceeded to march 75 yards in 11 plays and drew within 30-25 when Bailey Fisher threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Justin Franklin with 2:59 left. After forcing a punt, Gardner-Webb marched into Georgia Southern territory before back-to-back sacks of Fisher in the final seconds ended the Bulldogs’ threat.

