Family of social media sensation ‘Pigeon the pup’ opens dog treat business in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local dog has not only become a social media sensation, she’s also inspired her owner to open a new business. Pigeon the Pup’s “Wheelie Good Dog Treats” can be found in many people’s pantries while raising awareness of disabled pets.

“She was involved in a car accident and she had a spinal cord injury in the car accident,” said Erica Cannon, owner of Wheelie Good Dog Treats.

Pigeon’s back legs were immediately paralyzed. But it wasn’t too long after that she found a loving home with Erica Cannon and her husband. She even got herself a customized set of wheels.

“It was like she had been waiting for someone to give her a way to run around,” said Cannon. “She is wild and really hard on them so she broke that one right in half. And they made her a third one and this one’s tougher and she has not broken it yet.”

Cannon says when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it took a toll on her first business, Savannah Pet Sitters. So Pigeon became her inspiration to go on a new business venture.

“We didn’t have a lot of our clients like that first month or two of the pandemic. We needed another source of revenue and I had been making these for her because she has a sensitive stomach and so one of my clients suggested, ‘Hey why don’t you sell these to your clients right now just for a little while?’” said Cannon.

Thus came the ultimate pun for the name of the treats: Wheelie Good Dog Treats. This July, Cannon’s storefront opened up.

“They’re just six ingredients. We try to keep it really simple and we make them here now, so that is very exciting,” Cannon said.

Just like Pigeon’s first time on wheels, the store has taken off.

“It means so much to us everybody that comes in. A lot of her fans will come and visit her here,” said Cannon.

Pigeon has more than 90,000 followers on Instagram. You just can’t help but smile when you hear her story and see how she overcomes any challenge.

“People come in and tell us about the impact that she’s had on their lives,” said Cannon.

Pigeon even has an impact on other furry friends, too. Cannon says for every nine bags sold, Pigeon donates a bag to a local animal shelter.

“We’re going to have to expanding out to non-local shelters because it got bigger and bigger!” she said.

Cannon says she hopes to keep expanding her business and giving back to charities. If you’re interested in meeting Pigeon and getting some treats for your dog, you can find them both in-store and online.

