Defensive gem lifts No. 5 Georgia past No. 3 Clemson, 10-3

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and No. 5 Georgia turned in a defensive effort for the ages, toppling third-ranked Clemson 10-3 on Saturday in the opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 2 yards rushing and sacked D.J. Uiagalelei seven times to position themselves for a run at the College Football Playoffs. Uiagalelei finished 19 of 37 for 178 yards with one interception. He bobbled snaps, was out of sync with his receivers and spent most of the day under heavy duress against a relentless Bulldogs pass rush.

