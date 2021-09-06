Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated showers/storms possible for your Labor Day afternoon/evening. Humidity on the rise. Tracking mid-week rain chances.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Humidity is slowly creeping back into the forecast for the start of this week bringing morning lows back up to the mid and upper 60s this morning around the CSRA. Highs temperatures for your Labor Day will be slightly above normal in the mid to low 90s.

We’ve increased the rain chances for this Labor Day slightly for the afternoon/evening hours as a weak cold front moves into the region. The best time for showers will be after 2 or 3 pm. Daytime heating combined with the weak front could lead to a few scattered pop up storms. Not everyone will see the rainfall so make sure to download the First Alert Weather App so you can track the showers as you’re heading out and about. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of this week as a stronger cold front approaches the CSRA and we see a surge of moisture from a potential area of tropical development (Invest 91-L) in the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will stay slightly above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to low 90s.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Invest 91-L over then next few days, as of now there is a 30% chance of formation in the Gulf of Mexico. Models are still split on the development and future track of this tropical wave but we’ll have a better understanding of this system once it moves into the Gulf. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development over the next 5-Days.
Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development over the next 5-Days.(WRDW)

