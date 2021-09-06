Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning low temperatures weren’t as cool as yesterday morning with many locations in the upper 50s and low 60s. We saw some widespread dense fog this morning as well.

A little bit more humidity enters the forecast by early this upcoming week bringing morning lows back up to the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Highs on Monday will be slightly above normal in the mid to low 90s. A few scattered showers will be possible late Monday afternoon/evening as a weak cold front moves into the region but most locations will stay dry so no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances increase as we head towards the middle of the upcoming work week. (WRDW)

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of this upcoming week as a stronger cold front approaches the CSRA and we see a surge of moisture from a potential area of tropical development (Invest 91-L) in the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will stay slightly above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to low 90s.

We’ll be keeping an eye on invest 91-L over then next few days, as of now there is a 30% chance of formation in the Gulf of Mexico. Models are still split on the development and future track of this tropical wave but we’ll have a better understanding of this system once it moves into the Gulf. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. (WRDW)

