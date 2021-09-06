Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re heading out the door this evening we’ll keep the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Temperatures are expected to fall out of the 90s and into the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning. Those warmer morning temperature mean the humidity is back and look to stick with us through the middle of this week.

Tuesday will start off on the drier side with a mix of sun and clouds but the rain chances will go up in the afternoon as a more pop-up showers will be possible as the stalled cold front lingers around the region. Temperatures will be similar to today in the lower 90s and it will feel sticky with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The stalled boundary will linger through the day on Wednesday created the conditions for additional scattered showers. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s but the humidity will make it feel slightly warmer.

By Wednesday Invest 91-L should be in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has a 30% chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days. We’ll notice sticker conditions and a few showers could be possible from the system but whatever comes of the invest it looks to stay mostly south of the CSRA. Cold front will be moving through our region Thursday so any shower activity will most likely be from the front. The timing of the front should also keep Invest 91-L south of the region.

Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

After the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon we’ll stay mostly sunny for Friday and into next weekend with high temperatures remaining in the lower 90s. We’ll also get a break from the humidity with dew points expected to fall below 60°. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.