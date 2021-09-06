Advertisement

Crews complete final cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Salvage crews have finished cutting apart the last two sections of a cargo ship that overturned along the Georgia coast two years ago.

The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray said Sunday that the final cut was completed Saturday. The separated chunks are still waiting to be removed by barge.

The Golden Ray capsized soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks on Sept. 8, 2019.

Crews spent the past 10 months using a length of anchor chain powered by a towering crane to saw the shipwreck into eight giant chunks. Even after the last big pieces are gone, there’s still extensive cleanup to do of debris that fell into the water.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
UPDATE: New details on Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Jasmine Deloris Judge (left) and Juan “Tony” Serrano (right).
‘Armed and dangerous’ pair sought for aggravated assault

Latest News

One killed, two injured in Orangeburg County crash.
One killed, two injured in Orangeburg County crash
"We know she's looking down on us," Evans family remembers 4-year-old
“We know she’s looking down on us,” Evans family remembers 4-year-old daughter
"We know she's looking down on us," Evans family remembers 4-year-old
"We know she's looking down on us," Evans family remembers 4-year-old
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
In Hurricane Ida aftermath, Augusta woman sets out to help family in Louisiana
In Ida aftermath, Augusta woman sets out to help family in Louisiana