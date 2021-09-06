Community roundup: City of Augusta, AU join for 9/11 ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some major community news from both sides of the Savannah River.

Events will mark 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The city of Augusta and Augusta University will hold a joint memorial ceremony and charitable 5K walk/run to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The memorial ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at D. Douglas Barnard Amphitheatre on Augusta University’s Summerville campus.

A 5K Walk/Run around the campus will begin immediately after the ceremony.

The program will feature remarks by City Administrator Odie Donald II and Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden, a performance by the Davidson School of Fine Arts band, and the presentation of colors by the Augusta Fire Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta University ROTC Honor Guard.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports families who lost a loved one during the attack and active military service members.

Credit union to host free showing of ‘Aladdin’

EVANS, Ga. - Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming movie night on the evening of Sept. 18 at Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

The family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community.

To show appreciation, Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to ForcesUnited, a local nonprofit that connects service members, veterans and their families with programs and resources.

The film will be “Aladdin,” and there will be activities such as balloon artists, games for kids and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and you may also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7:50 p.m.

Music & Mocktails festival to benefit local nonprofit

AIKEN, S.C. - A music festival later this month will help raise money for a nonprofit created in memory of a singer/songwriter.

The Music & Mocktails event will be from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Virginia Acres Park, which surrounds the Odell Weeks Activities Center.

The sips, handcrafted mocktails provided by Georgia Routes, will be alcohol-free. The musical line-up will include James McNair, the Kenny George Band, Chris Ndeti and the Mama Says Band and Jack McCarthy Music.

Vendors will include Meadows of Grovetown, Palmetto Bowls, Pot Smokers BBQ, Deez Treats Italian ice and Coach T’s.

This event is presented by Overflow Foundation, started in memory of Phillip Lee Jr, who died by suicide on Sept. 6, 2018. He was a professional singer/songwriter and was very well known in the Aiken/Augusta area.

Visit www.overflow.foundation to learn more.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Nov. 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On Nov. 6, Augusta residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, where the colors represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host Augusta Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

Honey extraction party planned at East Georgia State

SWAINSBORO, Ga. - East Georgia State College will host its second honey extraction party on Sept. 9.

The event will be held in the lobby outside the college auditorium in the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building from 2:30-5 p.m.

Members of the college’s Beekeeping Club, students, faculty, staff, and members from the community are invited to attend. Guests will get to learn about honey, how it is made by honeybees and collected by beekeepers.

The club expects to extract 70 pounds of honey at the event. During the first extraction in November 2019, around 22 pounds of honey was collected.

East Georgia State College maintains an apiary to increase awareness about honeybees and other pollinators, as well as their importance to the environment and how to protect both them and their habitats.

Etherredge Center sells tickets for cultural series

AIKEN, S.C. - The Etherredge Center for the Fine & Performing Arts welcomes audiences for the 2021-2022 cultural series.

The season begins on Sept. 18 with a performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

The fun continues on Dec. 10 when the Swingin’ Medallions perform to ring in the holiday season. As a part of the University of South Carolina Aiken’s 60th anniversary celebration, audiences have the option of buying a ticket for the show only, or they can purchase a dine and dance ticket and enjoy a catered meal and cash bar at the UofSC Aiken Convocation Center.

Next, on Feb. 7, the American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company will perform.

On Feb. 19, the Etherredge Center and partners at the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture will present Mike Wiley’s one-person show, “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till.” Prior to the evening’s performance, there were be an educational outreach at CAHAAC at 11 a.m.

Finally, on April 29, Branford Marsalis makes his long-awaited appearance on the Etherredge Center stage with the Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo Duo.

To order season or individual performance tickets, call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305 or order online at usca.edu/etherredge-center.

Mini Golf Family Fun Day to benefit ForcesUnited

AIKEN, S.C. - The Southern Roots Team with Keller Williams Realty is teeing off to help local veterans. Its second annual Mini Golf Family Fun Day to benefit ForcesUnited will be held Sept. 11.

The mini golf tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South on Whiskey, 3197 Whiskey Road, in Aiken. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. for veterans and any players who enter the tournament. A fun round for anyone who wants to play will begin at 11:30.

“Veterans are very close to our hearts on the Southern Roots Team,” said Josh Campos, the team leader. “One of our new team members is a veteran and some of us have family members who are veterans. We enjoy every opportunity we have to support ForcesUnited because they are so dedicated to our local veterans.”

The Beefed Up food truck will be at the tournament, and a silent auction will be held with all proceeds going to ForcesUnited.

For information on how to participate or to become a sponsor, contact josh@thesouthernrootsteam.com.

Touch-a-Truck for kids to take place in October

AIKEN, S.C. - The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 19th annual Touch-a-Truck event on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event is an informal chance for children to climb, sit and explore various vehicles at the Odell Weeks Center soccer field, 1700 Whiskey Road.

For a sensory-friendly experience, visit from 9-10 a.m., when there will be limited sounds and lights.

A variety of vehicles will be available for children to enjoy this year, as well as horses from the Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit.

Families can enjoy a ride on the trackless train before grabbing a snack or treat from food trucks.

Safe Kids Aiken County will offer car-seat checkups and a distracted driving simulation.

Story time makes a return for children in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - Story time, a cherished reading program that promotes literacy in Aiken youths in Aiken, begins its fall season at 4 p.m. Sept. 7.

The program will occur every Tuesday afternoon in September and October. It’s free to attend and is held on the grounds of Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road.

This season’s stories will highlight the importance of making new friends, being kind, using your imagination, bravery and more.

Parents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket; snacks and drinks are welcome.

Families will receive a free book at every reading session to build their home library.

Families are encouraged to bring used books from home to help stock the Little Free Library in Hopelands Gardens. The Little Free Library, installed in April 2017, is a free book exchange.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the Rye Patch reception center.

Richmond County library system plans special events

AUGUSTA, Ga. - This September, the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.

For more information about how to sign up for a library card, call 706-821-2600 or visit any library branch in person or online at https://gapines.org/eg/opac/register.

Here’s some special programming at the libraries throughout the month:

Paint party: Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m.. Wallace branch

National Wilderness Month presentation: Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. for young adults on Facebook/Instagram

Grandparents Day story time with the children’s department: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. all month, headquarters branch

Scholarship essay-writing workshop: Sept. 30 at 3 p.m., Maxwell branch

“What’s the Fic?” podcast, banned books edition: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

Oyster roast to raise money for Child Enrichment

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Child Enrichment and the Exchange Club of Richmond County announce the 2021 Cookin’ for Kids Oyster Roast, presented by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Daniel Field Airport.

After a brief hiatus, this year will mark the 30th year of the event, with all proceeds benefiting local child victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment and trafficking who are served by Child Enrichment.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, non-seafood entrees and sides, and unlimited beer and wine. There will also be live music by The Coveralls, a raffle for an E-Z-GO golf cart (tickets can be purchased online, and winner does not need to be present), and a live auction to include a luxury dove hunt in Argentina.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased through Child Enrichment’s website at www.ChildEnrichment.org, on Eventbrite, or by phone at 706-737-4631. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.

New exhibit coming to Morris Museum of Art

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A master of atmosphere, mood, and light, famed Charleston artist Linda Fantuzzo is represented by more than 20 paintings drawn from her most recent body of work in a new exhibit, “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra.”

It will be on view at the Morris Museum of Art from Sept. 25 through Dec. 12.

The landscape and interior paintings and drawings in this exhibit are rendered with a quiet, abstracted simplicity. The inclusion of stairs, ladders, windows, and doors suggests an unseen yet palpable human presence. The title Penumbra, a term that means “a space of partial illumination,” references light’s transitions. In these works, Fantuzzo connects the literal transitions of light to the metaphorical transitions and impermanence of the human experience.

A native of Endicott, N.Y., Fantuzzo began painting at age 12 . She studied painting and graphics at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia from 1968 to 1973 before moving to Charleston, where she set up a studio in 1974. She was influenced to do so by fellow graduate student Manning Williams, a native Charlestonian who was already an established artist there, and his wife, journalist Barbara S. Williams.

