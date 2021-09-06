Advertisement

Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury

Central wide receiver E.J. Williams wearing a Clemson hat.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams will miss four to five weeks with a thumb injury.

Williams will need surgery according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Williams is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout from Phenix City, Alabama. Williams had one catch in the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night. Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.

Swinney said if Williams’ surgery and recovery go well, he could return to the field in time for the Tigers’ trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15.

