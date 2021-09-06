Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams will miss four to five weeks with a thumb injury.

Williams will need surgery according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Williams is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout from Phenix City, Alabama. Williams had one catch in the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night. Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.

Swinney said if Williams’ surgery and recovery go well, he could return to the field in time for the Tigers’ trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.