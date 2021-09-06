Advertisement

Clemson OC Elliott seeking answers after bad showing

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott isn’t throwing everything out after his team’s poor performance in a 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night.

The third-ranked Tigers didn’t score a touchdown in a game for the first time since falling 24-6 to Alabama in the national semifinals after the 2017 season. That was before quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne became the team’s dominant stars. Now, both are in the NFL and Clemson is going through some growing pains with new players in those key offensive roles.

Elliott said his group played hard but made mistakes that can be corrected.

