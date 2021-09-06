Clemson OC Elliott seeking answers after bad showing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott isn’t throwing everything out after his team’s poor performance in a 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night.

The third-ranked Tigers didn’t score a touchdown in a game for the first time since falling 24-6 to Alabama in the national semifinals after the 2017 season. That was before quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne became the team’s dominant stars. Now, both are in the NFL and Clemson is going through some growing pains with new players in those key offensive roles.

Elliott said his group played hard but made mistakes that can be corrected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.