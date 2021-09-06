Advertisement

Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6,...
Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has won the FedEx Cup and it’s $15 million prize, and he did it style.

This time, “Patty Ice” was clutch with his 6-iron. Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm on the final hole of the Tour Championship. With Rahm just behind the green in light rough in two,  Cantlay hit a 6-iron to 12 feet. Rahm narrowly missed his chip-in for eagle. That left Cantlay a safe two-putt birdie for a 69 and the $15 million prize. Rahm made $5 million as the runner-up.

Cantlay is now a front-runner for player of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
UPDATE: New details on Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
David Patten
Former Patriots wide receiver dies in S.C. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, prepares his throw to first base to complete a double play...
Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies
Central wide receiver E.J. Williams wearing a Clemson hat.
Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
Defensive gem lifts No. 5 Georgia past No. 3 Clemson, 10-3
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
Lombardi lifts Northern Illinois past Georgia Tech, 22-21