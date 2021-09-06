Advertisement

Burke County deputies issue alert about missing woman

Deidre Reid
Deidre Reid(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing South Carolina woman who was last known to be with a man who has local ties.

Authorities are looking for Deidre Reid, 41, who was last seen in Pageland, S.C., on Friday.

She was headed to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte, N.C., to drop off a male acquaintance, Emanuel Bedford, according to deputies.

Reid never made it to the bus station and her cellphone is going straight to voicemail.

She was last seen in a gray older-model Chevrolet Tahoe with a New York Giants tag on the front.

Her acquaintance Bedford, has ties to the Burke County area.

If you make contact with them, call 843-672-6437.

