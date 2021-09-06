Advertisement

Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, prepares his throw to first base to complete a double play...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, prepares his throw to first base to complete a double play after making the out on St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Cardinals' Nolan Arenado was out at first base. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out three in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Feltner made the jump from Double-A Hartford to start in place of injured Austin Gomber.

